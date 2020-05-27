Patricia A. (Collins) Goodale, 78, of Saratoga Springs, and formerly of Niskayuna, died on May 21 at Saratoga Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Buffalo, NY in 1942, the daughter of Franklyn and Jean (McQueen) Collins who were Canadian. She grew up in Kenmore, NY where she graduated from high school. She received a BS degree in biology from Bethany College, West Virginia and taught high school science in the Buffalo area. In 1966 Pat married Bruce Goodale from Worcester, Massachusetts. After moving to Niskayuna in 1970, Pat was involved in many school and education-related activities. She served on the Niskayuna School Board for nine years, including a year as its president. She also earned a MFA in art education from the College of St. Rose and taught elementary art in the Schenectady schools. She was also actively involved with the Schenectady Museum and served as the executive director of the Environmental Clearing House. Throughout her life Pat had a passionate interest and talent in art. Besides being an art teacher and fine painter, she had a broad range of creative interests including crafts, decorating, and arranging. Her home was a small gallery and her family often joked that the "whole world was her canvas." In later years she volunteered and taught at Saratoga Arts and worked for 15 years as a gallery monitor at Skidmore College's Tang Art Museum. Pat enjoyed the outdoors including gardening, cross-country skiing and canoeing. She was an active participant in the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Saratoga. For 20 years she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their remote, rustic cottage on Skootamatta Lake in Ontario. She and her husband appreciated traveling to many places in the US and internationally; her illustrated travel journals are minor works of art. Pat had a passion for living and spending time with family friends, neighbors, and colleagues. She was a beautiful, warm, courageous, and loving person. She made the world a better place, and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She leaves her husband of 53 years, Bruce, daughter, Dr. Christine Goodale of Ithaca, NY, son, Robert Goodale of Saratoga Springs, and sister-in-law Joanne Collins of Lewiston, NY. The family hopes to hold a celebration of her life for family and friends at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Donations in her memory can be made to Saratoga Arts or Shelters of Saratoga. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 27, 2020.