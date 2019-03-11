Walter Ruchalski, 71, of Birchwood Dr. died on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 23, 1947 and was the son of the late Stanley and Sadie Tondera Ruchalski. Walter was a US Army veteran of theVietnam era, having served from 1966-1968. He was the beloved husband Theodora L. "Teddie" Nobles Ruchalski whom he married on May 22, 1971. Walter retired from General Electric Schenectady where he had been a machinist for 40 years. He was an avid boater, bow hunter and enjoyed downhill skiing in his early years. A special time for Walter was when he was fishing with his two grandsons. In addition to his beloved wife Teddie, he is the devoted father of Jodi Ruchalski of Clifton Park, NY and Lisa (Jonathan) Godfrey of Sherrill, NY; brother of Rose Marie Bartlett, his twin, Winifred Goodwill, Stasia (Bernie) LeFrancois and the late Patricia Connor; cherished grandfather of Carson Walter Godfrey and Alexander Ray Godfrey; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208, , 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110 or to the Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary