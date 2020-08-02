1/
ANTHONY POTEMPA
Anthony Potempa; Beloved father of Anthony, Mark, and Vincent (Sandi); Cherished grandfather of Johnny, Taylor, Gabrielle, Jessica, Emma, Aiden, Nicholas, Vinny, Michael, and Gianna. Dear brother of Alan. Loving son of the late Bernard and Cecilia. All are welcome but due to covid restrictions, masks are required, and we ask those who come to keep their attendance brief. Visitation Wednesday, August 5th, 3:00 - 8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, garysinisefoundation.org would be appreciated. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
AUG
5
Service
07:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
