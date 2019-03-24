MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Arthur "Bud" Hansen, 71, is from 3-8 PM Friday March 29, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. Bud was born June 24, 1947 in Chicago and died Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was a member of the Mundelein American Legion Post #867, a former member of the Santa Maria School Board in Mundelein, former Girl Scout Leader, Indian Princess Chief, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He and his wife Lynnea owned and operated the Mundelein Frame Shop for many years. Bud was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed camping up north, gambling at the Wisconsin Dells, boating and loved doing pig roasts. He is survived by his wife Lynnea (nee Benson), his daughters Vicki (Kurt) Molthop, Dawn (Greg) Bogdanski, his sisters Betty Bruns, Diane (Dale) Shenk and his grandchildren Kevin Molthop, Gregory Bogdanski and Katie Bogdanski and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Elizabeth Hansen, his brothers-in-law Terry Bruns, Robert Navickey, nephews Jeff Bruns, Rob Navickey, Marty Shenk and his niece Karen Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, memorials to at . For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary