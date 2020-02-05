Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Marks Church
320 Franklin Street
Geneva, IL
View Map
EUGENE HENRY RUARK Jr. Obituary
Eugene Henry Ruark, Jr. died February 1, 2020, age 91. He was born in Washington D.C. to Eugene Henry Ruark Sr. and Mary Callaway Ruark. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School, Yale University (B.S. in Applied Economics, 1950) and The George Washington Law School (LL.B, 1956, LL.M, 1957), Member Phi Delta Phi, Order of the Coif. He served as LT, USNR, 1951-1954, working largely on USN SOSUS (Sound Surveillance System). He was a partner at Knapp Cushing Hershberger & Stevenson and subsequent law firms. He served as Vice Chairman, Illinois State Housing Board, 1968; Chairman, Illinois Housing Development Authority, 1968-1973; Chairman, Technical Assistance Corporation for Housing, 1970-1995; Chairman, The Dunham Bank 1977-1987; director, various for-profit and non-profit organizations. He was married to Sally Seymour Ruark, May 12, 1962 until her death in 2017; and is survived by children Mary Ellen, John (Beth), Ann and Patrick and grandchildren Hannah and Grace Ruark. Visitation will be held 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 West State Street (Rte 38) Geneva. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday at St. Marks Church 320 Franklin Street Geneva. For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
