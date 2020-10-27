1/
HARRIETTE A. DEGREEF
1930 - 2020
LAKE IN THE HILLS - Harriette A. DeGreef, 90, died peacefully, October 24, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 9:00am-10:00am at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Wednesday, at St. Mary Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Harriette was born July 16, 1930 the daughter of Noel and Harriette Marsh. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She retired from Fireman's Fund Insurance as a Workman's Comp adjuster in 1995. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Lee) DeGreef, Stephen (Mary) DeGreef, Christopher (Shelia) DeGreef, David (Christine) DeGreef, and Kathleen Wiedenfeld. Also by her 9 grandchildren, Charles, Jennifer, Jonathan, Mark, Daniel Jennifer, Gail, Eric and Keith; by her 2 great-grandchildren, Isabella and Jaxson; her brother, Noel (Peg) Marsh, Brian Wiedenfeld and Linda (Vern) Blue. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Moore. For further information, please call the funeral home 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
