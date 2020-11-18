James R. Schneider, 91, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Waupaca, WI. He was born August 27, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA and had been a Libertyville resident since 1956, living in Wild Rose, WI for the past 12 years. Jim was the foreman supervisor of the Carpenter shop at the Great Lakes Naval Training facility for 30 years and after his retirement, he volunteered his time to the Lake County Housing Authority in Grayslake, IL. He enjoyed making wood crafts and participated in the Craft Fair USA where he and his family would sell their crafts. Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Claire (nee Dux) Schneider; 5 children, Katherine (George) Jirasek, Glenn (Cheryl) Schneider, Ken (Eileen) Schneider, Peter (Andrea) Schneider and Mary Ann (Robert) Patterson; 10 grandchildren, Rachel (Eric) Bailey, Sarah (Matthew) Campbell, Kristin (Troy) Twille, Julie Schneider, James (Jessika) Schneider, Elizabeth Schneider, Rebecca (Judd) Clarkson, Christina (Jason) Doll, Daniel (fiancee Shayna) Schneider and Carl (Lanie) Patterson; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Louis (Pat) Schneider; sister, Mary Todd and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Patterson. A funeral gathering will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave., Libertyville, IL. Interment will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
