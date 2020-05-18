|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Lance C. Hansen was born on March 24, 1955 in Chicago to Charles and Florence (nee Janowiak) Hansen. He died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Glendale Heights. Mr. Hansen worked in Accounting and HR in the Electrical Construction Industry for 43 years. Lance loved to golf, travel, work in his yard, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Lance will also be terribly missed by his Man Night Brothers. Lance is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Kathie (nee Golden); children, Julien (Jon O'Brien) Hansen and Kiel (Christina Banuelos) Hansen; father, Charles Hansen; siblings, Laurie Barr and Christopher (Susan) Hansen; sister in-law, Mary Ellen Golden; brother in-law, Kevin (Rusty) Golden, and many nieces and nephews. He was an exceptional Boppa to William and Liana; they were his world. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Florence Hansen. A private celebration of Lance's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Orphans of the Storm. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2020