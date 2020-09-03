1/1
MARK STEVEN COLBY
1949 - 2020
AURORA - Mark Steven Colby, 71, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on August 31st. He was born April 18th, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY, moving with his family to Miami, Florida in 1962. He began his study of music at age 8 and began working professionally on the Miami Beach Hotel strip at age 15. He attended high school in Miami, graduating in 1967. He was part of the legendary University of Miami Jazz Program for both his bachelors and master's degrees in Jazz Studies. As his daughter, Hillary, explained: Music was his religion. To learn more about Mark's wide-ranging musical career, please check out his bio at www.markcolby.com/about/. For an abundance of heartwarming stories, please visit his Facebook site, https://www.facebook.com/mark.colby.399 In 1977, Mark married Mary Stephanie (nee Deacon) in Chicago, IL, after a yearlong letter-writing romance beginning at the Zion Ice Arena, where their paths crossed at a concert he was performing with Maynard Ferguson. He was an avid baseball fan, embracing the Chicago Cubs when he moved to Chicago, while they were still lovable losers, long after his beloved Dodgers left Brooklyn. In addition to his passion for music, he inherited a love of boxing from his father. A loyal, witty, friend; loving husband & brother; doting father, uncle and grandfather, he leaves a legacy too large to encapsulate in this format. He is survived by his adoring wife Mary; sister, Rosie (James) Watts; son, James, (Cathy;) daughters Jennifer Wulf (Mike Savage;) Hillary Colby; and Katherine (Brian) Ruiz. He has six grandchildren, Deanna (Tiffany Till;) Kayla; Ryan; Riley; Caroline and Isabella; and niece, Audrey. And too many treasured extended family and friends to mention. He was preceded in death by his father, Irving and mother, Judith (nee Goldman.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent in his honor to the Elmhurst University Jazz Studies Department, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
