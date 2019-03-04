Home

Community United Methodist Chr
20 N Center St
Naperville, IL 60540
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Community UMC
Naperville, IL
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Community UMC
Naperville, IL
Nancy Best Abernethy (Jenkins) died on February 21 at her home in Naperville. A graduate of Duke University, Nancy married James Best in 1963 and they had two children, Amy and Jim. After James passed away in 1986, Nancy remarried in 1989 and became a loving wife to Bill Abernethy and loving stepmother to Susan, Mark, and David. Nancy was extremely active in her church, Community UMC, through participation and leadership in Sunday School, UMW, Craft Group and as chair of the Hunger Committee. Nancy is survived by her husband Bill, her children Amy, Jim, Susan, Mark and David, and nine grandchildren. Services for Nancy will be held at Community UMC in Naperville on Tuesday, March 12. Visitation will be at 10 am with service at 11 am and a luncheon at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, , or CUMC Memorials Fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
