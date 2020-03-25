Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
NICHOLAS F. SCHNEIDER Jr. Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Nicholas F. Schneider, Jr., 61, an avid fisherman and handyman who loved gardening, longtime resident of Streamwood, passed away Monday, March 23. Beloved husband of Christina (nee Zepeda); loving father of Amanda (Christopher Matthes, Rebecca (Andrew Widner) Schneider, Nicholas IV, and Anthony and Joseph Ponta; proud grandfather of Holly, Angelina, Blake, Shane, Christopher, Gabriella, and Savanna; dear brother of Bernard (Donna) and Gregory; fond master of Sheeba and Penny. Visitation Thursday, March 26 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Friday 11:00am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Riley's Rescue Foundation at www.rileysrescuefoundation.org, appreciated. Information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
