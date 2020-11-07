ST. CHARLES - Dr. Patrick J. Berkos, age 70, passed away November 4, 2020. Dr. Berkos opened his private practice in Psychology in St. Charles in the early 1980s, and continued to serve his patients for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Michelle Berkos; son, John (Dorothy Flisk) Berkos; daughter, Gretchen Berkos; two stepdaughters, Rosemary (Chris) Fry, Holly (Bradley) Becker; four grandchildren, Shawn and Sophia Sheaffer, Cecilia and Elizabeth Fry; brother, Ray Sedlak; sister-in-law, Lorraine Berkos; and father-in-law, Earl Krueger. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Berkos. Visitation will be 3:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Monday, November 9, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patrick's memory to Little Kids Rock Katharine W. Hoffman Chicago Council at www.littlekidsrock.org
. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.