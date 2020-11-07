1/
DR. PATRICK J. BERKOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. CHARLES - Dr. Patrick J. Berkos, age 70, passed away November 4, 2020. Dr. Berkos opened his private practice in Psychology in St. Charles in the early 1980s, and continued to serve his patients for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Michelle Berkos; son, John (Dorothy Flisk) Berkos; daughter, Gretchen Berkos; two stepdaughters, Rosemary (Chris) Fry, Holly (Bradley) Becker; four grandchildren, Shawn and Sophia Sheaffer, Cecilia and Elizabeth Fry; brother, Ray Sedlak; sister-in-law, Lorraine Berkos; and father-in-law, Earl Krueger. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Berkos. Visitation will be 3:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Monday, November 9, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patrick's memory to Little Kids Rock Katharine W. Hoffman Chicago Council at www.littlekidsrock.org. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:30 - 07:30 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved