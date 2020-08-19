Randolph "Randy" Kittell, 59, died unexpectedly at his home on August 9, 2020 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Randy was born in Chicago, Illinois to William and Teresa Kittell on October 4, 1960. He attended Senn High School and was a standout athlete. Randy continued his education by attending Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, South Carolina, where he attained plumbing and electrical skills that parlayed his successful career. He worked as a Decorative Plumbing Sales Associate and RGA for Aquawerks for five years, Community Home Supply for fifteen years, and Crawford Supply for a number of years. Randy was a true community servant, and he understood the importance of giving back. He served various organizations with his heart and soul. Randy had a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love. He had been actively involved with the Robert McCormack Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, Robert McCormack Boys & Girls Club of Chicago Keystone Club, received the Robert McCormack Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award, Randy was the Swim Team Captain at Robert McCormack Boys & Girls Club, Guys Golf Club & Dart Club, numerous Photography Clubs, and without fail, he volunteered for serval organizations and not-for-profits both in Lake and Cook Counties. Senn High School Boys Swim Team and Aviation Club, and he completed the Buffalo Grove Citizens Police Academy. Randy was planning on formally marrying the love of his life, Marian Rodriguez, on September 27, 2020 in a private outdoors ceremony in Lake County, Illinois. Randy is preceded in death by William and Teresa Kittell (parents), Saundra Kittles Moats (sister), Frank F. Rueping, Sr. (Marian's father) Phillip Turlan (Marian's brother), Roman Hernandez, Sr. and Mama Nelly Hernandez (parents), Roman Hernandez (brother). Randy is survived by Marian Rodriguez, his life soulmate, Spikey, Gigi and Wednesday, his furry babies and Conure. Ray Kittles (Louise Kittles) brother, Judith Rueping (future mother-in-law), Mario Rodriguez (Maggie Hanson) brother, Mauricio Rodriguez (Ana Jaidy Rodriguez) brother, David Holst (Sharon Holst) brother, Victoria Clarke (Bill Clarke) sister, Frank Rueping Jr. (Janis Rueping) brother, Debbie Vincent (Scott Vincent) sister, Patrick Turlan (Valerie Turlan) brother, Gokhan Cukurova (Karolina Nowak) brother, Juan Hernandez brother, Michael Hernandez (Lucero Castanon Ruiz) brother, Pepe Hernandez (Pamela Hernandez) brother, Albert Hernandez (Juana Hernandez) brother, Carlos Hernandez (Jeni Hernandez) brother, and numerous Nieces and Nephews some are: Krystal Hanson, Karen Perea, Gabriel and Gia Sofia Rodriguez, Maria Elif and Mark Altay Cukurova, Michael Torres, Kathy, Mikey, and Maddy Torres, and many more extended family members. Acknowledgement. The family of Kittell/ Rodriguez/Kittles/Hernandez wishes to extend our sincere thanks for your comforting calls, messages, visits, flowers, and many kind expressions of love, and most of all, prayers. We also thank Dr. Chester Laskowski of North Shore University Health Systems, Tom Lehn, Marc Dosogne, Bob Turco, Mike Mahany, Bob Miller, Bob Taman, Lawrence Boys - Albert Hernandez - Pepe Hernandez - Carlos Hernandez, Gokhan Cukurova and Karolina Nowak, Albert and Juana Hernandez, Ray and Louise Kittles, Michael Krasinki - IFC Planners, Judy Finkelstein Yublosky, Round Lake Beach Police Department, Round Lake Beach Fire Department - Gold Crew, Pete Panayiotou and The Continental Restaurant, Adriane Johnson and the BGLCC Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Donovan and Signal Graphics Mundelein Buffalo Grove Police Department, Jeanne Silver, CARSTAR Mundelein, Jackie Levernier and Sam Sides, Ed and Vicki Baker, Rafael Bonilla, Janet Marrufo, Juan Marrufo and Rosa Castro, and Carol Levin, Karen Lavris and the Kristan Funeral Home. We would like to thank those assisting with the service - Sherry Winchester Schultz - Spiritual Minister, Jerry Alt - Alt Imagery, Bob Miller, Tom Lehn, Mike and Rosemary Mahany, Bob Turco, Mario Rodriguez, Mauricio Rodriguez, Marita and Geoff Kovarik (musicians) and Jackie Levernier. His Celebration of Life will be at 12 Noon and the Spiritual Service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kristan Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 219 West Maple Avenue, Mundelein, Illinois. Sherry Winchester Schultz, Minister of The Perfect Words, will officiate the services. Arrangements are by Kristan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.