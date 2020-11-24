Randy R. Vorderstrasse 67, passed away on November 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Waukegan, IL and resided in Waukegan, Spring Grove, Fox Lake and most recently, in Antioch, IL. Randy graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminal Justice from Columbia College of Missouri and was retired from Verizon Communications. Randy was presently employed by the Lake County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy in their Court Security Division at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, IL. Randy believed his work with the Lake County Sheriff's Office was his true calling, and he would say it was the most fulfilling job he ever performed. He was honored to serve the citizens of Lake County and the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit. His fellow officers were his mentors, his colleagues and his friends. Randy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, (The Honorable) Donna-Jo Vorderstrasse; his beloved children, Valerie (Philip Dang) Vorderstrasse, Psy.D. and Petty Officer Second Class Nathaniel Vorderstrasse, USN; and his adorable granddaughter, Eleanor Rose Dang, born in 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. Vorderstrasse and Betty (Socha) Vorderstrasse; and his beloved German Shepherd dogs, Shadow and Fritz. Randy will be remembered for his desire to protect and serve the community, his sense of humor, his desire to make everyone laugh, his enjoyment of social gatherings and friends and his devotion and love for his family. Due to Covid-19, the family has decided to live stream the service and not to have an in person visitation. The public will be able to view Randy (live stream only) in his casket starting at 1:00 pm on November 25, 2020 with a service to follow shortly thereafter. The entire event including brief statements from family and friends will be available on line https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/25126069
as a live stream event and as a recorded event for 30 days thereafter. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation at 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or www.journeycare.org
or to any charity that supports the struggling families of the state of Illinois. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928
