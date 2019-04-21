Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
RICHARD A. GROSSKLAS

RICHARD A. GROSSKLAS Obituary
Richard A. Grossklas, beloved husband of the late Leona M. (nee Kurpias), fond brother of Bernice J., the late William O. (Theresa), the late George (Dorothy) Grossklas; brother-in-law of the late Jerome Kurpias; fond uncle of William P. (Esther) Grossklas, Mary Anne Boehm; the late Dennis A. Grossklas, Laura Lee Maloney (Chris); Thomas Kurpias, and Christina (Shaun) Hannigan. Dear cousin of Laverne (Wurster) Trappe, and many grand nephews and nieces. Richard was a veteran of WWII having served in the army military police department at West Point New York. As a licensed architect in the state of Illinois, Richard practiced architecture for some 56 years, originally with the firm of Walton & Walton Associates and more recently as an associate of the firm of Thelander, Nelson & Associates of Arlington Heights, IL. Visitation will be held Monday April 22 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral service Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment private. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago Chapter, 134 N. LaSalle St., #1360, Chicago, IL 60602; Lifelin Corp./Bensenville Home Society, 331 S. York Rd., Bensenville IL 60106 or churches/charities of anyone's choice.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
