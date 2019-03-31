Richard P. Ovington "Coach," 88, went to heaven on March 21st 2019. He fought the fight and lived his life the way he wanted. Born October 22, 1930 the son of George and Annie Ovington. He attended Austin H.S. In Chicago, St. Olaf College in Northfield ,Minn, and received his Masters Degree in education from Roosevelt Univ. He ran Loyd Park in Chicago and still saw his "kids" as he called them. From there he taught 5th grade for a period of time then took a teaching job at Sullivan H.S. as a physical education teacher and head varsity football coach. Football was his life he played in high school and college. He then took the position as the coordinator for the North side driver education program. He retired in 1988 and moved permanently with his wife Florence to Naples, Fla. he also previously resided in Morton Grove and His dream was to live on a golf course and he fulfilled that dream. He called it his little piece of paradise and for 30 years it was. He is survived by his children Judy (John) Sanfilippo, Richard E. (Claudia) Ovington. Cherished Grandpa (Papa) to Joey (Kristen), Jason (Daniel), and Jimmy Sanfilippo, Steve (Allison) Ovington and Valerie (Nick) Eigenschenk. Loving Great-Grandpa (Papa O) to Bella, Olivia and Anthony Sanfilippo, Knox and Thea Ovington, Levi and Oliver Eigenschenk. Brother John (Lori) Ovington, sister-in-law Shirley Ovington and many Nieces and Nephews. Also a wonderful companion and partner Dolores Grandinado. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Florence, his daughter Susan, parents George and Annie (Gaddo), sister Genevieve (Edward) Tarnow, brothers George and Donald Ovington, and we must mention his loving little dog Angel. A special mention to our cousins Ed and Patty Tarnow for all their help and support through his life and Georgiann and Mickey Renda (football watching buddy). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , or the . Visitation Sunday, April 7th, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Visitation Monday, April 8th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Entombment All Saints. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary