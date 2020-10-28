ANTIOCH - Robert Homer Dunlap, Jr., 78 years old, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born April 15, 1942 in Oak Park, IL, the son of the late Robert Homer, Sr. and Margaret (nee Gadbois) Dunlap. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Edward Dunlap, Rodney David (Laura) Dunlap, and Laura (Rick) Robinson; his 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Sam, David, Branden (Tricia), Stefan, and Connor; and the mother of his children, Lenore Dunlap. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with a memorial visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the start of the service Friday, October 30, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fishing Has No Boundaries, P.O. Box 259, Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guestbook for Robert at www.strangfh.com
