ROBERT L. "BOB" ALEXANDER
PALATINE - Robert L. "Bob" Alexander passed away peacefully at home in Palatine, IL, on November 26, 2020. He is survived by his cherished wife of 68 years, April (nee Altenbernd); daughters, Sandra Jessogne (James), Micki Planert (Tod); son, Robert (Debbie); grandsons, Jason (Jacqui), Chad (Jennifer) & Brett Jessogne, Rusty (Kirsten) & Casey Planert, Brandon & Zach Alexander; and granddaughter, Natalie Alexander; nieces, Debra Stroot (Dennis), Denise Votrian (Craig); nephew, Duane Miller; great-grandchildren, Finnley, Jaxson, Cole, Mason & Afton Jessogne and one that will be arriving in April. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Alexander; mother, Joyce (nee Yamnitz); sister, Doris Miller; brother-in-law, Ralph Miller and nephew Gary Miller. Born on May 24, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, he spent a few years in Batesville, AR until his job in the Die Cast industry brought him to Illinois in the 1960s. A sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, he was proud to have served and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. Bob was an avid golfer and sports fan and loved to spend time with his church's men's group. Services will be held privately at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Palatine. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
