SOUTH ELGIN - Roger Mielke, 90, passed away on July 2, 2020 in Elgin. Roger was born on July 24, 1929 in Perham, Minnesota to Godfried and Myrtle Mielke. He attended school in Richville, a graduate from the University of Minnesota. Roger proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from September 5, 1946 to September 9, 1949 WWII. He was awarded the WWII Victory and Good Conduct Medals. Roger married his love, Marjorie (nee Larson) on September 7, 1957 in Marshall, Minnesota. Roger and Marjorie owned and operated the Country Tap in unincorporated South Elgin from 1975 to 1978. He was employed as a Manager for the U.S. Department of Labor. Roger is survived by his sons, Scott Dell (Liane) Mielke of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Jon Dean (Lois) Mielke of South Elgin, Illinois; brother, Dale Merlyn (Marilee) Mielke of Grand Marais, Minnesota; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Dean Verlyn Mielke, Cameron Garfield Mielke, and Darwyn Lynn Mielke; and stepson, James L. Bowen. A private service will be held on July 20, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.