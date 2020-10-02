Thomas W. Koch of Waterloo IA; formerly of Crystal Lake, IL; passed away at UIHC in Iowa City on June 15, 2020. Tom was born in Chicago, IL on March 20, 1954 to Wilbert and Shirley Koch (Meyers). He graduated Hersey High School in 1972. Tom married Joan Kalinowski on Oct 4, 1987. Tom is survived by his wife Joan; two daughters Regan (Ryan) Webster and Whitney Koch (fiance Thomas McCauley); son Adam Koch; Granddaughter Evryn Webster; brothers James (Darryl) Koch and Wilbert (Suzanne) Koch; sister-in-law Kristina Koch and many nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Koch. Celebration of life service is being held at Elevation Church 618 State St, Cedar Falls, IA on Oct 3 at 10:30 a.m. Please share memories at TomKochRemembered@gmail.com.







