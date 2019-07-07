GENEVA - Victor A. Erday III, age 70, passed away Friday July 5, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. He was born April 4, 1949 in Geneva, IL. the son of Victor and Maria (Moreno) Erday. Victor graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1967. He worked many years in the family business Erday Clothiers in Geneva. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and also liked the White Sox. He loved to fish especially in Canada and off the pier in Naples, Florida with his Dad. He enjoyed cooking on the grill and eating at any smorgasbord's. Victor travelled extensively with his wife Peggy, enjoyed a good swim and sending jokes via email. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Peggy (Donley); siblings James (Susan) of Geneva, Ron of Florida, Robert (Debra) of Sugar Grove, Susan Davis of Florida and Jeffrey of Texas; nieces and nephews, Emily, Claudia, Olivia, Katie, Bailey, Kevin, Tiffany, Stephen and Kersten. Also survived by many other dear relatives and friends, and his long-haired doxie, Schnitzel. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother in law Jay Davis. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of funeral service at 7:30 pm at the Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St. (Rt. 38), Geneva. Interment will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 55 E. Monroe St., #3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019