WINFIELD - Vivian A. Fleckinger, age 88, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1930 in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Verna (Schilson) Emmert. Vivian worked as a chef at St. Michael Parish in Wheaton for over 30 years. She was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed watching golf. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (John Milton) Chandler of St. Charles, Tamara Dvorak of Aurora, Kimberly (Ron) Andronaco of Alto, MI; stepson Gary (Camille) Fleckinger of Geneva; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by sons Terry and John Wrobel and her loving husband Richard who passed away in 2012. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Avenue, Wheaton with Father Don celebrant. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.