Sylacauga- Arnold Cleghorn beloved husband, cherished father, and adored grandfather traded his earthly life for his heavenly one December 21, 2019.

Visitation was Monday December 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Curtis and Sons Funeral Home in Sylacauga with services to immediately following at 2:00 PM. Reverend Justin Carter officiated.

He was born in Sylacauga, AL on September 23, 1939, and nicknamed "Jack" by his father after famed boxer Jack Dempsey. He married his beautiful wife, Sheila Cleghorn, in 1961. He attended Auburn University and earned a degree in Economics and a love for Auburn football as demonstrated by his unfailing attendance in all Auburn football games (home, away, and bowl) for 45 years.

Arnold found success in everything he did as exemplified by his professional accomplishments. Early in his career he taught mathematics at Pinecrest School and worked at Avondale Mills. He then sold computers for NCR. Self taught at computer sciences and ahead of his time, he founded System Services, a computer services company. He eventually went to work for one of his clients, Parker Fertilizer as their COO and helped the company organize into a new company, Pursell Technologies Industries (PTI) where he led as President. Upon the sale of PTI, to Agrium, he became Vice President of Operations for Agrium until his retirement in 2010.

Arnold lived a life of civic service. He was a member of the Red Cross Board. He was a member of both the Talladega and Sylacauga chapters of the Kiwanis Club and served as President of the Sylacauga chapter. He was a member of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, member of the Industrial Board and former Board member for the Sylacauga Beautification council. He served as a member on the Auburn University School of Business Advisory Council and was a board member of the S Club alumni. He also served as a member of the Advisory Council of the United States District Federal Reserve.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Eunice Cleghorn.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sheila Cleghorn; daughters Candice Friday(Brooks), Christy Cleghorn, son Casey Cleghorn(Andria); sister Ann Reynolds (Robert); and grandchildren Madelyn Friday, Camilla Friday, Jack Friday, and Brady Cleghorn.

Pallbearers were as follows: Jim Green, Earl Lewis, Nick Menzies, David Pursell, Jimmy Pursell, Taylor Pursell, Jimmy Reynolds, Larry Sims, Allen Sanders.

Arnold was a man of the greatest intelligence, deepest humor, quiet strength, and genuine kindness. He was liked and admired by all who met him. A giant among men, he represented a life well lived and a man dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sylacauga Beautification Council (PO Box 1246, Sylacauga, AL 35150).

