Funeral service for Dinah Cartwright Dykes, 74, will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sylacauga with Dr. Larry Morrison and Dr. Rick Patrick officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Dykes died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell Nelson and Frances Elizabeth Cartwright, and husband, Jerry Dykes. She was a active member of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga for 48 years where she was a member of the choir. Mrs. Dykes was also a member of Red Hat Ladies, Camellia Garden Club and Baptist Singing Women. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Mark) McMillan; son, David (Susan) Dykes; two grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth McMillan, Benjamin Isaac McMillan; brother, Richard (Patty) Cartwright; sister, Janet Cartwright (Danny) Aylor; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 2, 2019