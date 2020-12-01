1/1
Frank H. Collins
Frank H. Collins passed November 28, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00pm Thursday December 3, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega with entombment at Pine Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. His family will receive friends at funeral home from 1:00pm until service time. The Rev. Kevin Jones will officiate the service.
He grew up in West Warwick, Rhode Island and joined the Air Force at age 18. He was at Fort Dix and then Gunter Air Base in Montgomery, Alabama where he served as a Sergeant from 1954-1958. He was former owner of Collins Wrecker and Body Shop for many years before becoming a millwright at Soderhamn Manufacturing in Brecon. He attended Central Baptist and Stockdale Baptist Churches.
He is survived by his wife Jan of 61 years whom he met at Lake Kowliga in Alex City, Alabama in 1958. They were married in 1959. He is also survived by daughter Darlaine C. Wheeles (Alan) of Talladega; son Steve Collins (Nancy) of Guntersville, Alabama; daughter Dana R. Collins of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandson, Chris Collins of Auburn, Alabama; grandson in The U.S. Navy Ethan Collins (Allyson) of Oregon; two great grandsons Oliver Collins and Everett Collins in Oregon. He is also survived by his loving dog Jake who was constant companion. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his loving sister Lulie who died at the age of 14 and brothers, Bill, Del, George and Otis, and his parents Otis and Myrtle all of whom lived in Rhode Island.
Pallbearers will be Chris Collins, Alan Wheeles, Darlaine Wheeles, Dana Collins Charles Montgomery and Danny Morrison. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rex Morrison and Ethan Collins.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family and neighbors on Ridgeview Road, Lake Socapotoy, and Moorfield Drive.
The family will accept Flowers or contributions to your favorite charity or Comfort Care Hospice.
Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct.


Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
