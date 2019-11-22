James Waymen (J.W.) Morris, age 87, of Childersburg, AL passed away on November 16, 2019 in Summerville, SC. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2PM immediately following visitation from 12-2 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Burial will follow at Odena Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox for Parkinson's Research at Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. James was born May 6, 1932 in Sylacauga, AL, son of the late Reverend Marvin Morris and Gertrude Cooper Morris. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oak Grove where he was a deacon and sang in the choir. He formerly worked for Pursell Industries, Michigan Knife, R. Hoe and Company, and Beaunit Mills. James enjoyed wood working, gardening and sharing seeds from his beautiful flowers and plants. James was preceded in death by his son, W. Peter Morris, siblings, William Morris, Faye Jennings, Nellie Evers and Donald Morris. James is survived by his wife 68 years, Bennie Morris, son, Wiley Morris (Sandra) of Summerville, SC, grandson, Matthew Morris of Clemson, SC, and sister, Sue Williams (Don). I watched a sail until it dropped from sight, over the rounding sea. A gleam of white, a last for-flashed farewell ,and, like a thought slipt out of mind, it vanished and was not. Yet to the helmsman standing at the wheel, broad seas still stretched beneath the gliding keel. Disaster? Change? He felt no slightest sign, Nor dreamed he of that far horizon line. So may it be when down the tide our dear ones vanish. Peacefully they glide on level seas, nor mark the unknown bound. We call it death-to them tis life beyond. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 22, 2019