Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Waymen "J.W." Morris. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Waymen (J.W.) Morris, age 87, of Childersburg, AL passed away on November 16, 2019 in Summerville, SC. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2PM immediately following visitation from 12-2 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Burial will follow at Odena Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox for Parkinson's Research at Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. James was born May 6, 1932 in Sylacauga, AL, son of the late Reverend Marvin Morris and Gertrude Cooper Morris. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oak Grove where he was a deacon and sang in the choir. He formerly worked for Pursell Industries, Michigan Knife, R. Hoe and Company, and Beaunit Mills. James enjoyed wood working, gardening and sharing seeds from his beautiful flowers and plants. James was preceded in death by his son, W. Peter Morris, siblings, William Morris, Faye Jennings, Nellie Evers and Donald Morris. James is survived by his wife 68 years, Bennie Morris, son, Wiley Morris (Sandra) of Summerville, SC, grandson, Matthew Morris of Clemson, SC, and sister, Sue Williams (Don). I watched a sail until it dropped from sight, over the rounding sea. A gleam of white, a last for-flashed farewell ,and, like a thought slipt out of mind, it vanished and was not. Yet to the helmsman standing at the wheel, broad seas still stretched beneath the gliding keel. Disaster? Change? He felt no slightest sign, Nor dreamed he of that far horizon line. So may it be when down the tide our dear ones vanish. Peacefully they glide on level seas, nor mark the unknown bound. We call it death-to them tis life beyond. Online condolences can be made at James Waymen (J.W.) Morris, age 87, of Childersburg, AL passed away on November 16, 2019 in Summerville, SC. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2PM immediately following visitation from 12-2 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Burial will follow at Odena Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox for Parkinson's Research at Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. James was born May 6, 1932 in Sylacauga, AL, son of the late Reverend Marvin Morris and Gertrude Cooper Morris. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oak Grove where he was a deacon and sang in the choir. He formerly worked for Pursell Industries, Michigan Knife, R. Hoe and Company, and Beaunit Mills. James enjoyed wood working, gardening and sharing seeds from his beautiful flowers and plants. James was preceded in death by his son, W. Peter Morris, siblings, William Morris, Faye Jennings, Nellie Evers and Donald Morris. James is survived by his wife 68 years, Bennie Morris, son, Wiley Morris (Sandra) of Summerville, SC, grandson, Matthew Morris of Clemson, SC, and sister, Sue Williams (Don). I watched a sail until it dropped from sight, over the rounding sea. A gleam of white, a last for-flashed farewell ,and, like a thought slipt out of mind, it vanished and was not. Yet to the helmsman standing at the wheel, broad seas still stretched beneath the gliding keel. Disaster? Change? He felt no slightest sign, Nor dreamed he of that far horizon line. So may it be when down the tide our dear ones vanish. Peacefully they glide on level seas, nor mark the unknown bound. We call it death-to them tis life beyond. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close