Melvin Charles Averett
1953 - 2020
Celebration of Life for Mr. Melvin Charles Averett, age 66, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Deon Averett, Officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. Mr. Averett departed this walk of life on November 15, 2020 at Brrokwood Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his memoires four children, Anthony Dark, Melissa Dark, Corry Averett, and Amy Averett; grandchildren, Cierra Swain, De'Liyah Smith, Jamia Averett, Sharod Marbury, and Kaylee Averett; one great grandson, Karter Graham; one sister, Alice Averett; one brother, Shelley Averett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
