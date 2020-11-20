Celebration of Life for Mr. Melvin Charles Averett, age 66, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Deon Averett, Officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. Mr. Averett departed this walk of life on November 15, 2020 at Brrokwood Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his memoires four children, Anthony Dark, Melissa Dark, Corry Averett, and Amy Averett; grandchildren, Cierra Swain, De'Liyah Smith, Jamia Averett, Sharod Marbury, and Kaylee Averett; one great grandson, Karter Graham; one sister, Alice Averett; one brother, Shelley Averett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.