Michael Chad Carroll, 41, of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on September 10, 2020.

Mr. Carroll was Christian by faith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Meyer; his father, Michael Carroll; his grandmother, Katherine Samuels; his grandfather, Roy Samuels; grandfather, Henry Pelham Carrol; grandmother, Mavis Pauline Carroll; and brother, Jeremy Carroll.

Mr. Carroll is survived by son, Adrian Carroll; daughter, Kirstin Kennedy; brother, Timothy Adam Nichols; and sister, Meagan Arnold (Cody).

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Talladega Funeral Home Chapel.

Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.



