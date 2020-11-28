1/1
Mr. Ollis "Champ" Forman III
Graveside Service for Mr. Ollis Forman, III, 54, is Mon., Nov. 30, 2020, 11 AM, at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Visitation is Sun., Nov. 29, 2020, 2:30-5 PM, at Dante Jelks Funeral Home.
Ollis Forman, III, lovingly known as Champ, was born to Ollis and Willene Forman on August 10, 1966.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ollis, Sr. and Zepora Forman, and Tom and Ruby Ham.
After graduation from Pell City High School, Champ enlisted into the United States Air Force. As an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist (Jet Engine Mechanic), Champ went on to serve in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. While serving in the military, Champ earned a number of awards including a National Defense Service Medal , Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Training Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
During his over seven years as a Sergeant in the military, Champ always had wonderful stories and pictures to share about his adventurous times. Most of his football and rugby friends called him "Street". Champ thought he was a baller, but he was just our humorous brother, fun loving, big brother Champ. After Champ's military career, he studied at Bevill State Community College, and later worked for PEMCO Aviation.
Champ accepted Christ as his Savior in 1996. Champ had a deep love for God and a love of people. Champ never met a stranger. A common saying of his , "I'm Blessed" and "Too Blessed to be Stressed or Depressed". Champ had a great love for his children, his three daughters Latrice, Tiffani, and Brittani.
With Champ's transition into God's waiting arms, he leaves to cherish his memories, his parents: Ollis and Willene Forman; a brother: Felix (Satara) Forman; two sisters: Danna Forman and Shawnda Forman; three daughters: Latrice Holmes (Kenny), Tiffani Forman, and Brittani Forman; four grandchildren: a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special acknowledgement to dear friends Mia McNeil and Monica Edmond Forman.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
