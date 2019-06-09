The Daily Home

Ms. Patricia Ann Holmes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Patricia Ann Holmes.
Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Patricia Ann Holmes, 67, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
The memorial service will be at Talladega Funeral Home in the Chapel on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. Mr. Terry Britt will officiate.
Ms. Holmes lived most of her life in Talladega and was Baptist by faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Novella Ferguson, brother, Jimmy Ferguson, and sister, Edna Saucier.
She is survived by her son, Brian "Bubba" Holmes; daughters, Angela (Michael) Davis, Sonya (Marty) Dew, and Lisa (Michael) Lowery; brother, Ray (Charlene) Ferguson; and grandchildren, Andy Whitten, Samantha Taylor, Patrick Whitten, Lance Dew, Elizabeth Dew, Wesley Hollis, Christina Hollis, Hunter Holmes, Catlyn Holmes, Kelsey Holmes, Courtney Holmes, Brianna Marler, Hayden Marler, and Emily Lowery; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are small potted plants or dish gardens, or donations may be made in Ms. Holmes' name to the .
Special thank you to Alacare Hospice for their care and compassion.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.