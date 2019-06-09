Ms. Patricia Ann Holmes, 67, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
The memorial service will be at Talladega Funeral Home in the Chapel on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. Mr. Terry Britt will officiate.
Ms. Holmes lived most of her life in Talladega and was Baptist by faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Novella Ferguson, brother, Jimmy Ferguson, and sister, Edna Saucier.
She is survived by her son, Brian "Bubba" Holmes; daughters, Angela (Michael) Davis, Sonya (Marty) Dew, and Lisa (Michael) Lowery; brother, Ray (Charlene) Ferguson; and grandchildren, Andy Whitten, Samantha Taylor, Patrick Whitten, Lance Dew, Elizabeth Dew, Wesley Hollis, Christina Hollis, Hunter Holmes, Catlyn Holmes, Kelsey Holmes, Courtney Holmes, Brianna Marler, Hayden Marler, and Emily Lowery; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are small potted plants or dish gardens, or donations may be made in Ms. Holmes' name to the .
Special thank you to Alacare Hospice for their care and compassion.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 9, 2019