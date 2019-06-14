Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Rayfield Epperson, age 80 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Epperson passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Lynn Epperson and daughter, Teresa Ann Epperson. She is survived by her husband, Carl Epperson; daughter, Carla Anderson; brother, Jerry Rayfield, Jr.; four grandchildren Jacob Epperson (Megan), Jared Epperson (Cassie), Ryne Andrews (Beth) and Nick Andrews; and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jared Epperson, Ryne Andrews, Nick Andrews, Adam Green, Mark Fuller and Kevin Fuller. She was a loving and faithful wife of 63 years. She was a jewel who took care of her family and never met a stranger. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 14, 2019