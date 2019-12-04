Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Jones. View Sign Service Information Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North 4905 Highway 69 North Northport , AL 35473 (205)-339-2600 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North 4905 Highway 69 North Northport , AL 35473 Memorial service 11:00 AM Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North 4905 Highway 69 North Northport , AL 35473 Send Flowers Obituary

Rick Jones, age 68, of Northport, Al passed away December 2, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. He is preceded in death by his parents Johnnie Thomas Jones and Ellen Johnson Jones of Sylacauga, grandparents Samuel Franklin Jones and Mary Ida Jones on Montgomery and Noah Wilson Johnson and Minnie Elizabeth Johnson of Sylacauga. He is survived by his son Noah Patrick Jones (Rebekah) and grandsons Maddox Carver Jones and Emerson Thomas Jones of Montgomery, Al, sister Elizabeth Lynn Sexton (Tommy) of Norhtport, Al, nephews he loved like sons Matthew Ward Jones (Emily) of Cleveland, MS, Gene Caleb Sexton (Melanie) of Red Rock TX, and Tommy Ryan Sexton (Dana) of McMinnville, TN, niece Jaclyn Sexton Linderthalar of Fayetteville, AL, four great nieces and two great nephews. Rick was born May 24, 1951, in Lagrange, GA, but got into Alabama as quickly as he could. He was raised in Sylacauga surrounded by a gaggle of cousins bound together by their love for one another and their practice of snarkish arts. He was a 1969 graduate of B.B Comer Memorial High School and earned a B.A in Rhetoric and Speech Communication from the University of Alabama. He served six years in the United States Air Force Reserve and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He was active in numerous civic organizations in Sylacauga most notably the United Way and Sylacauga Jaycees. He began a career in radio in 1969 that spanned over 25 years. He worked as on-air talent and sales rep at WFEB and WZPQ in Sylacauga, sales manager at WMLS/WYEA, sales rep at WZBQ/WSPZ in Tuscaloosa, General Manager of WZPQ in Jasper, AL, group Operations Manager, and later, Vice President and General Manager of The Grant Radio Group in Tuscaloosa. In 1997 Rick became a founding partner in Sign Pro of Tuscaloosa. After leaving radio he spent the rest of his work life developing and growing a profitable sign and graphics business with his partner, brother-in-law and friend, Tommy Sexton. He was also a founding partner in North River Concessions, a successful five year venture in special events catering and concessions management in Tuscaloosa. Rick was a family man and cherished his loved ones and enjoyed witnessing the special events and mile stones in their lives. The arrival of his grandsons brought him much joy and sparked a sense of juvenile silliness he eagerly shared with his Little Buddies. There were many special events and occasions in his life but the most important one came on a summer night in 1973 when he accepted Christ as his savior. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Agape of Central Alabama, Rick Jones, age 68, of Northport, Al passed away December 2, 2019, at his home. 