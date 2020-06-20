Rose Ann Morris
Funeral service for Rose Ann Morris, age 25, of Sylacauga will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5-8PM at the funeral home. Miss Morris passed away June 17, 2020. Rose had the biggest heart who loved everybody that she knew and nobody was a stranger to her. She had the sweetest and kindest soul. She is survived by her mother: Wilma Morris, father: Jerry Morris, sisters: April Morris Roberson (Adam), Rebecca Morris, nieces and nephews: Britney Morris, Tristan Morris, Coltan Morris, Robert Lyner Jr., Bethany Michelle Lyner, Dakota Lyner, Alicia Robledo, Manuel Robledo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Adam Roberson, Tristan Morris, Robert Lyner Jr., Brady Garrigus, Brandon Garrigus, and Jason Bryant. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 20, 2020.
