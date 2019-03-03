Funeral service for Wilda Nell Moore, age 91, of Sylacauga will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Greg Tankersley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Moore passed away March 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Willard H. Moore, father: Burris Hoyt Cowart, mother: Lillian Virginia Cowart, sister: Margie Cowart McCarty, brothers: Milo Cowart and Ford Cowart.
Walking through times of the Great Depression, World War II in Vernon, AL, landing at last among dear friends and neighbors in Sylacauga, laughing and working among friends at Avondale, traveling the country in the Big Rig with Willard, Nell left her memory………
She is survived by her sons: Billy Moore (Lynn), Jerry Moore (Kathy), daughter: Debra Moore Avant, brother: Thomas Cowart (Dean), sisters: Ruth Parker, Marlene Boykin, Annie Webster and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jon Moore, Cole Ford, Tim Conn, Trey Epperson, Jerry Paul Moore and Daniel Yoder
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 3, 2019