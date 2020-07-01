A celebration of life for Mr. William Charles Hughes, 71, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Percy Nolan, Jr., officiating. Viewing to be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 1pm to 7pm at the Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Hughes departed this walk of life on June 28, 2020 in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Hughes leaves to cherish his memories, a loving dedicated and devoted wife of 48 years, Brenda B. Hughes of Sylacauga, AL; two loving children, Chris Hughes of Sylacauga, AL; and Giquita Hughes of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, C.J. Kyran, Sariya, Acacia, and Lydia Grace; two brothers, Lonnie Hughes of Cleveland, OH; and Jerry (Rose) Hughes of Sylacauga, AL; one sister, Ray Fraces (Authur) Tucker of Inkster, MI; sister in law, Bernice Hughes, Sharon Hubbard both of Sylacauga, AL; and Eula Brown of Washington, DC; two special nieces, Gloria Hughes, and Patrica McIntyre; a special family friend, Mildred McKinney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 1, 2020.