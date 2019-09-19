Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolande "Yolie" Roy. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Yolande (Yolie) Roy, age 88, died Wednesday, September 4th at the home she shared with her lifelong friend, Elizabeth Huetteman. Born December 19, 1930 in Kapuskasing, Ontario Canada to Edward and Arthemise Roy, she was the second of four children. While still in school, she moved with her family to Sylacauga, Alabama. At the age of 21, she joined the Adrian Dominican Sisters, a teaching order, located in Adrian, Michigan. She chose the name Sister Jacqueline Marie. Ms. Roy attended Barry College in Miami, Florida, where she received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. It was during her time at Barry College where she met Betty. She was sent to teach at schools in Miami, Florida, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. She was then asked to go to Bonao, Dominican Republic, to start a new school sponsored by Falcon Bridge, a nickel mining company who wanted to attract good workers. Yolie was responsible for the design, staffing and curriculum of the school. She was a member of the Falcon Bridge Scholarship Committee, American Association of School Administrators, Association for the Advancement of International Education, ASCD, UCCM Extensions Advisory Board, served as Vice President of The Association of Columbian, Caribbean and American Schools and was on the Board of Directors of APEC. After her retirement, in 1991, she moved to Cropwell, Alabama where she had family and was a very integral part of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for almost 30 years. She served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and gave instruction to those individuals who were seeking to become Catholic. She and her lifelong friend Betty, hosted bible studies and prayer groups in their home. She was a talented Counselor who assisted many people in both the church and the community. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jacqueline Rodgers, Susie Cooper and brother Louie Roy. Funeral Mass will be celebrated for both Yolie and Betty at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church this Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with music beginning at 10:30 a.m.   Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 19, 2019

