Chris H. May
Chris H. May, age 75, of Sarasota, FL passed away May 24, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was a graduate of Kennett High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He worked for U.S. Airways until retirement in Fort Myers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Way and his brother, Howard May. He is survived by his sister, Rose Ann Massey (Pete) of Eustis, FL, and his sister-in-law, Marie May of Kennett Square, PA. Militery burial was held at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
