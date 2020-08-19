Clarence C. “Dutch” Glauner (110) formerly of West Chester, PA and recently of Wyomissing, PA passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Highlands. He was the husband of the late Margaret “Peg” Armstrong Glauner. Born March 22, 1910 in Honey Brook, PA he was the son of the late George Glauner and the late Mary Cairns Glauner. Dutch and Peg started a plumbing & HVAC business, Glauner’s, in 1945 located in West Chester, PA. He enjoyed running the business until him and Peg retired in 1975. Glauner’s sponsored one of the first little league baseball teams at March Field and had a team for 25 years in the league. Dutch was a member of the Malvern Hunting Camp in Mifflin County for 72 years. He was a Mason with West Chester Lodge 322 F&AM, 5th Masonic District, West Chester; The Shriners which is a Masonic society; the Optimist Club, and the NRA. Dutch enjoyed boating until he bought a 50 acre farm house in Dushore, PA in 1960. He loved to go there with family and friends and spent most of his retirement hunting, fishing, and having a pleasant time on Ringer Hill. He truly loved his family and friends, and so very much enjoyed visiting people, going to parties, and dancing with Peg! He is survived by his son, LeRoy “Bud” Glauner, his son-in-law, Walter Dunning, as well as grandchildren, Guy Glauner (Jennifer) & Kim Collins (Bruce), and great-grandchildren, Michael & Erica Collins. Dutch was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Beverly Glauner, daughter, Betty Dunning, brothers, Frank (Mae), Emerson (Florence), John (Mary), Percy (Charlotte) and Earl (Dee), and sisters, Bessie Welsh (Roy) and Mary Kelly (Oliver). Relatives and friends are invited to Dutch’s Graveside Service at 11:00 am August 25, 2020 at Green Mount Cemetery, 117 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
– Philadelphia at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia
> click DONATE Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
.