1/1
Clarence C. Glauner
1910 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence C. “Dutch” Glauner (110) formerly of West Chester, PA and recently of Wyomissing, PA passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Highlands. He was the husband of the late Margaret “Peg” Armstrong Glauner. Born March 22, 1910 in Honey Brook, PA he was the son of the late George Glauner and the late Mary Cairns Glauner. Dutch and Peg started a plumbing & HVAC business, Glauner’s, in 1945 located in West Chester, PA. He enjoyed running the business until him and Peg retired in 1975. Glauner’s sponsored one of the first little league baseball teams at March Field and had a team for 25 years in the league. Dutch was a member of the Malvern Hunting Camp in Mifflin County for 72 years. He was a Mason with West Chester Lodge 322 F&AM, 5th Masonic District, West Chester; The Shriners which is a Masonic society; the Optimist Club, and the NRA. Dutch enjoyed boating until he bought a 50 acre farm house in Dushore, PA in 1960. He loved to go there with family and friends and spent most of his retirement hunting, fishing, and having a pleasant time on Ringer Hill. He truly loved his family and friends, and so very much enjoyed visiting people, going to parties, and dancing with Peg! He is survived by his son, LeRoy “Bud” Glauner, his son-in-law, Walter Dunning, as well as grandchildren, Guy Glauner (Jennifer) & Kim Collins (Bruce), and great-grandchildren, Michael & Erica Collins. Dutch was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Beverly Glauner, daughter, Betty Dunning, brothers, Frank (Mae), Emerson (Florence), John (Mary), Percy (Charlotte) and Earl (Dee), and sisters, Bessie Welsh (Roy) and Mary Kelly (Oliver). Relatives and friends are invited to Dutch’s Graveside Service at 11:00 am August 25, 2020 at Green Mount Cemetery, 117 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Philadelphia at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia > click DONATE Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Mount Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved