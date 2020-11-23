1/
David Lawrence Harrison
David Lawrence Harrison, 81, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA, January 5, 1939, he was the son of the late William Harrison and Ella Alexander Harrison. He was a member of the Dillon First Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, and a prayer warrior. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sally M. B. Harrison of Dillon; nephew, Gary (Janet) Wooden; niece, Wendy Wooden; sisters-in-law, Patricia McColl and Margaret (Warren) Hengst; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Dillon First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Harrison St., Dillon, SC 29536.

Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
