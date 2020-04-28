|
|
Rosemary Fitzmaurice Waldron Tucker died April 22, 3 weeks after her 93rd birthday at Chester County Hospital. Her life began weeks before the first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean, and she died of complications from the global pandemic facilitated by air travel. She was born and raised in the Overbrook section on the western boundary of Philadelphia, where she attended her parish elementary school and West Catholic Girls High School. When she graduated from Immaculata College in 1949 with a degree in chemistry, she was the first in her family to do so. She worked her way through college, including work as a waitress during college summers in Ocean City, NJ. Upon graduation she was employed at Wyeth Laboratories. Rosemary moved to West Chester PA in 1951 following marriage to her first husband, Ray Waldron, Jr. She was a devoted wife and partner to Mr. Waldron, a realtor in Chester County, who died in 1987. Rosemary was a founding member of the Chester County Hospital Auxiliary May Festival and she devoted countless hours to its success, as well as three decades as a volunteer at the Hospital. She was honored by the Family Service of Chester County at the time of her retirement from their board of directors. Mrs. Tucker is survived by three sisters, Peggy Kell of Oakdale MN, Connie Ford and Jeanne Ward, both of West Chester, PA and her brother Ed Fitzmaurice of Barnegat Lighthouse NJ. She was the mother of five children, of whom four survive her: R. Anthony Waldron of Hawley, PA, Peter Waldron of Charlottesville, VA, Mark Waldron of Berwyn, PA and Gerard Waldron of Great Falls VA. A daughter, Mary Louise Haggerty, predeceased her. In addition, she is survived by ten grandchildren and a great grandchild. Her second husband, Edward Tucker, whom she married in 1992, died in 2007. Services and internment will be held when the risk of gathering is diminished. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chester County Hospital or to the Chester County Community Foundation will be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 29, 2020