Ann Pace Miller
, 83, of Germantown, died August 27th at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, after a short illness.A memorial service will be held September 1st at 10 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 9-10 am. Shellyn Poole, retired minister from Alabama and Ann's niece, and Will Christians pastor of Shady Grove Presbyterian Church will officiate. Burial and graveside service will follow at 2 pm in New Albany, Mississippi at Hopewell AR Presbyterian Church Cemetery located at 1622 Co Rd 121.
John Ann Pace was born December 24, 1936, in Sebastopol, Mississippi, the daughter of the late John Oliver and Maggie Lyle Pace. She grew up in Lena, Mississippi, and attended Lena Consolidated Public Schools. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Blue Mountain College and later pursued additional graduate studies in education.
On November 29, 1957, she married Donald R. Miller of New Albany, Mississippi. He served as principal of Sharpe Elementary School in Memphis prior to retirement and was an accomplished songwriter and artist. Ann taught school for 45 years in the Shelby County Public Schools, retiring in 2002 from Snowden Elementary School in Memphis. After retirement and into her 70's, Ann was a favorite substitute teacher in several Memphis area schools.
Ann was a member of Shady Grove Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years, where she was active in the Presbyterian Women's Bible Study and assisted with the children's group during worship.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheri Miller Smith (Neal) of Germantown; one grandson, Clayton Donald Smith of Germantown; her fiancé, Garland Smith of Cordova; one sister, Rosaline Pace Walker of Roeton, Alabama; one brother, George Lyle Pace (Ollie Kathryn) of Nashville, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, DeAnn Pace of Fairborn, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband, a brother, Oliver Lauren Pace, and a sister, Ouda Pace Gresham, also predeceased her.
Pallbearers will be Neal Smith, Clayton Smith, Bill Wigington, Marty Wigington, Kevin Wigington, and John Wigington.The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society or Shady Grove Presbyterian Church.
In accordance with local ordinances, masks will be required at the funeral home and appropriate social distancing guidelines will be observed.