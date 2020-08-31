, 83, of Germantown, died August 27th at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, after a short illness.John Ann Pace was born December 24, 1936, in Sebastopol, Mississippi, the daughter of the late John Oliver and Maggie Lyle Pace. She grew up in Lena, Mississippi, and attended Lena Consolidated Public Schools. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Blue Mountain College and later pursued additional graduate studies in education.On November 29, 1957, she married Donald R. Miller of New Albany, Mississippi. He served as principal of Sharpe Elementary School in Memphis prior to retirement and was an accomplished songwriter and artist. Ann taught school for 45 years in the Shelby County Public Schools, retiring in 2002 from Snowden Elementary School in Memphis. After retirement and into her 70's, Ann was a favorite substitute teacher in several Memphis area schools.Ann was a member of Shady Grove Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years, where she was active in the Presbyterian Women's Bible Study and assisted with the children's group during worship.Survivors include her daughter, Sheri Miller Smith (Neal) of Germantown; one grandson, Clayton Donald Smith of Germantown; her fiancé, Garland Smith of Cordova; one sister, Rosaline Pace Walker of Roeton, Alabama; one brother, George Lyle Pace (Ollie Kathryn) of Nashville, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, DeAnn Pace of Fairborn, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Her husband, a brother, Oliver Lauren Pace, and a sister, Ouda Pace Gresham, also predeceased her.Pallbearers will be Neal Smith, Clayton Smith, Bill Wigington, Marty Wigington, Kevin Wigington, and John Wigington.