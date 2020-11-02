Gayle Clinkenbeard

1955 – 2020

, also known as Gayle, was born November 17, 1955, in Florence, Alabama, the daughter of James D. Sr. and Barbara Windsor. She was a graduate of Fairley High School in 1973 and was married March 2, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to Brad Clinkenbeard, Sr.Bertha Gayle passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Greenwood, Mississippi, surrounded by her family. She joins both her parents and is survived by her brothers, Jim (Debbie) Windsor and Jeff (Kathy) Windsor; her sister, Barbie Windsor; her sons, Brad (Heather) Clinkenbeard and Shawn (Jessica) Clinkenbeard; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.