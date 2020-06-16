Bettye Jo Stillions
1924 - 2020
Bettye Jo Stillions, age 96, of Memphis, Tennessee was born March 5, 1924, in Camden, TN, and passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Broadway Nursing Home in West Memphis Arkansas.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents George E. and Lora Owen; her husband Paul D Stillions Sr.; her children Paul D. Stillions Jr. and Kimba Stillions; grandson Paul D. Stillions III; and her sister Emmie Grissom.

Jo is survived by her grandchildren; Nick Stillions, DJ (Aaryn) Mercer, Michael (Lauren) Mercer, Mathew Stillions, and several great-grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Stillions family.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
