Bettye Jo Stillions, age 96, of Memphis, Tennessee was born March 5, 1924, in Camden, TN, and passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Broadway Nursing Home in West Memphis Arkansas.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents George E. and Lora Owen; her husband Paul D Stillions Sr.; her children Paul D. Stillions Jr. and Kimba Stillions; grandson Paul D. Stillions III; and her sister Emmie Grissom.
Jo is survived by her grandchildren; Nick Stillions, DJ (Aaryn) Mercer, Michael (Lauren) Mercer, Mathew Stillions, and several great-grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Stillions family.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents George E. and Lora Owen; her husband Paul D Stillions Sr.; her children Paul D. Stillions Jr. and Kimba Stillions; grandson Paul D. Stillions III; and her sister Emmie Grissom.
Jo is survived by her grandchildren; Nick Stillions, DJ (Aaryn) Mercer, Michael (Lauren) Mercer, Mathew Stillions, and several great-grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Stillions family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 16, 2020.