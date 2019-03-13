Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Reed Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Aline (Adams) Reed

1948 - 2019

1948 – 2019



Dorothy Aline Adams Reed, age 70, resident of Oakland and wife of Charles A. "Charlie" Reed, departed this life Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Reed will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Jordan Osborn, pastor of Faith Church in Oakland, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Visitation for Mrs. Reed will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Dorothy was born November 22, 1948, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Willard Wilson Adams and Letha Louise Pryor Adams. She was a graduate of Donelson High School Class of 1967 and attended cosmetology school in Nashville. She was employed with the State of Tennessee as a correctional officer, was a machine operator at Tension Envelope Company and owned Reed Galloway Vent Company before her retirement. Dorothy was married February 6, 1981, to Charles Ancel Reed and was of the Baptist faith. She was most recently a resident of Oakland and was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy and a past president of Albert Sidney Johnson Daughters of the Confederacy. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping, fishing and Civil War reenactments.



Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband of 38 years, Charles A. "Charlie" Reed of Oakland, TN; three daughters, Dawn Louise Garrett (George) of Laverne, TN, Tammy Marie Glover (Donnie) of Somerville, TN, Tracy Lynn Kirby (Michael) of Portland, TN; two sisters, Belinda Louise Mills (Michael) of Nashville, TN, Charlene Sue Griffin (Johnny) of Mt. Juliet, TN; seven grandchildren, Shannen, Meghan, Damien, Cody, Hunter, Chelsea, Maleah; and four great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Adams.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Hunter Glover, Cody Glover, Michael Kirby, Damien Garrett, Maleah Brodie and Donnie Glover.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



