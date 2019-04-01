Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Coleman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Coleman

Obituary Flowers Eugene Coleman, 66, died March 20, 2019.



Eugene Coleman was born December 25, 1952 to the late Willie B. Coleman and Lillie Coleman in Robinsonville, Mississippi. Eugene confessed hope in Christ at an early age when he joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Robinsonville, Mississippi. He later moved to Memphis, Tennessee and became a member of True Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He resided in Moultrie, Georgia for several years and joined Life Springs Church. Eugene departed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Eugene Coleman was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Willie B. Coleman and Lillie B. Coleman; and three brothers, Henry Lee Coleman, Mr. Joe Nathan Coleman, and Mr. L.C. Coleman.



Eugene will be remembered by his son, Alvin D. (Taurus) Brown of Memphis, TN; and his daughter, Aqueeta (Henry) Hodge of Memphis, TN; he was also loved and his memory will be cherished by his brothers, Willie B. Coleman Jr. of Peoria, IL, and David Coleman of Memphis, TN; his sister, Bobbie Coleman of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, JaVunya Hodge, JaMarkus Hodge, Leah Brown, and Hannah Brown; a special friend, JaMichal Davis of Moultrie, GA along with his Moultrie, GA family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends that will miss him dearly.



Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries