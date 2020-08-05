1/1
Dr Floyd Lester Bass
1942 - 2020
Dr. Floyd Lester Bass, Jr., 78, of Southaven, MS passed from this life Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. Dr. Bass was born July 8, 1942 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Floyd Lester and Rosemary Rutledge Bass. He retired as a Major from the United States Marine Corps and then became a Pastor and served three Missionary Baptist churches.
Dr. Bass is survived by the love of his life; Dorothy Jean Bonner Bass, daughters; Sherry L. Bass, Crystal E. Robinson (John), sons; Floyd L. "Jason" Bass, David S. Bass, eleven grandchildren; Crystall E. Ball (Raymond), Jasmine D. McKinney (Ricky), Desiree Spikes, Floyd L. "Jalen" Bass, IV, Aliana Bass, Skyartt Robinson, Landen D. Bass, Sophia I. Bass, John Robinson, Jr., Anthony Robinson Grant, five great-grandchildren; Rae D. Ball, Mavi R. Ball, Raymond T. "Cai" Ball, III, Jayla R. McKinney and Capri M. Ball.
The family will receive friends 5pm - 7pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch, MS. Funeral Services will be 2pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Rd. Southaven, MS 38671 with a visitation prior to the service at 1pm. A committal service will be at a later date at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com

Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
