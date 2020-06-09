James I. "Jim" Courtney, 70, passed away into eternity on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long struggle with a neuromuscular disease called inclusion body myositis. Jim and his wife Jan celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on May 14.



In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves behind his daughter, Jamie Courtney Bunch (Bryan), son, Philip McLendon, and daughter, Erin Courtney Townsend (Jeff); a brother, Don Courtney (Carolyn); three grandchildren, Aubrey, Jackson, Josie, and beloved cousins, niece, and nephew.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Josie Courtney.



He worked at Memphis Light Gas and Water for 35 years as a Service Representative in the Gas Engineering Department. Jim was an avid photographer and was a member of the Memphis Professional Photographers Guide. He received several awards for his photos taken during company photography contests. Jim also loved to play soccer and was on a competitive soccer league in Germantown, TN. He was a talented artist who created beautiful stained glass pieces that he either gave as gifts or used to decorate in the home. He loved sports cars, particularly Porsche 911's, and was a member of the Memphis Porsche Club.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Ave. Memphis, TN.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the John Hopkins Myositis Center Research Fund, Mason F. Lord Building, Center Tower, Suite 358, 5200 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224, 410-550-9893. Please make check payable to Johns Hopkins University.

