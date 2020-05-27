Jimmie Nell English,72, passed away on May 21, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.



Born Jimmie Green in Monroe, Louisiana to Bertha Green-Ward and Jim Green on April 8, 1948. She graduated from Carroll High school in 1966. She married Eddie English on February 18, 1968, and from their union, one child was born, Shabrena English. Jimmie worked as a financial administrator in the health care system for many years, and when the time was right, retired from Trinity Health in 2011. She enjoyed seeing and being around her family. Jimmie loved golf and adored Tiger Woods; whenever he played she watched or recorded the match. Bingo markers were a common item to find in her car. She loved to take anyone willing to travel with her to Canada to play bingo. In her free time at home, she relaxed in her recliner, grabbed a cold pop, and proceeded to assemble a jigsaw puzzle.



Jimmie was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Ward, and father, Jim Green.



Jimmie is survived by one daughter: Shabrena English; four sisters: Patricia Clayton, Joslyn Gibbons (Willie Gibbons), Hattie Lawson (Raymond Lawson) and Damita Wilson; two brothers: Johnny Dangerfield and Perry Ward III; one grandson: Guilford Pender IV; one adopted sister: Edna Jackson; one special sister: Terri Thompson; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store