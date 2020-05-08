John Francis Bulmanski

December 30, 1960 - April 28, 2020

John Francis Bulmanski, loving brother and most inspiring friend passed away on April 28, 2020.



John was born and grew up in Memphis, TN. In his youth, he loved to ride motorcycles and was always the leader of the pack. He was a connoisseur of fine foods and drink and he loved being home with his family and his cats. He loved to go out for coffee every day and take walks in Audubon Park. On Friday nights he enjoyed seeing his friends at the Skinner Center in midtown Memphis. John was a lover of all genres of music and he knew every FM and AM radio station in Memphis and just about every song they played. He also loved shortwave radio, listening to stations from around the world. John was also somewhat a savant. Every year when a new calendar would come out he would flip through each of the twelve months and mentally take a picture of them. Without a calendar around, and at any time, you could ask him "what day was a certain date of a certain year on?" He would pause for one second, look you straight in the eye and tell you the exact day. 100%. Every time.



John was preceded in death by his mother Billie, and father Charles. He is survived by his three sisters, Brenda, Barbara, Janice and his brother Ted (Kim), and many others whom he inspired.



