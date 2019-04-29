Resources More Obituaries for Lenora Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lenora Gladys Mitchell

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lenora Gladys Mitchell, age 91, of Piperton, TN entered her heavenly home on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, prayer warrior, friend, but most importantly a child of God, and she met her heavenly Father face to face.



She was born June 10, 1927, in Oxford, MS to the late Ernest and Nona Taylor. Mrs. Mitchell loved God, her family, her church and her friends with all her heart. She was dearly loved by all who knew her.



She was a member of First Baptist Church, Fisherville. Other Baptist churches where she attended and served the Lord were Labelle, Lamar Heights, Cherry Road & Piperton. She also retired from Memphis City Schools as a cafeteria manager after 24 years.



Lenora was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Dorris Mitchell, and her son, Jerry Mitchell.



She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Marcia Mitchell; grandson Jason Mitchell (Kathy); granddaughter Emily Gourley (Russell); six great-grandchildren, Ariel (DJ) Jesse, Ian, Julianna (Tanner), Blade, Gunner, three great-great-grandchildren, Brayden, Luke, Luci; Sheri Summerford,(Michael) mother of three great-great-grandchildren; Catherine Mitchell, mother of two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She had a deep love for each of them.



A gathering of friends and family will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 5-7pm with a Celebration of Life service to be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10am, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. Bartlett. Interment will be held at Memorial Gardens onsite.



In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to First Baptist Church, Fisherville. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 29, 2019